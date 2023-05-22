Help build your local community with The Tool Library

May is Home Improvement Month. AM Buffalo has been talking tools with Lisa Rhodes, operations manager with The Tool Library, about ways to save time, headache and money on your DIY projects by becoming a member!

But not only do they offer thousands of tools for a low annual membership fee - they also provide ways to build up local communities! They offer Service events & Dare to Repair events where you can volunteer - and get help fixing broken items instead of throwing them away!

The Tool Library is a membership driven non-profit. You can join their library and they have over 4,000 tools you can borrow.

A few weeks ago, The Tool Library was excited to announce they will soon be moving to a new location to not only house more tools, but offer more services.

This was part of their Facebook post announcement: "We’re glad that we won’t be moving far! Our new location is just about a mile down the road at 2626 Main Street.

One of their Service Events is helping them move to the new location!

Click here to volunteer to help them move! thetoollibrary.org/were-moving-the-tool-library-has-found-a-new-home/

From their website - TheToolLibrary.org

Important dates to know:

Saturday, May 27th – Last day open at 5 W. Northrup Place

Wednesday, May 31st – Saturday, June 17th – The Tool Library will be closed to complete the move

Wednesday, June 21st – First day open at 2626 Main Street

"Our new dream home checks off every major item on our wishlist and many of the wants and desires we’ve heard from our members over the years.

"This includes:

Double our available floor space

A full (dry!) basement for all our storage needs

Space for in-house workshops and meetings

Transit access via the Amherst St Metro Station

A dedicated on-site parking lot

Our very own pocket park"

