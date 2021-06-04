Healthy Summer Eating

The weather is nice and summer will be here before we know it! It's finally time to kick off summer with some delicious, yet healthy eats. Kelly Springer shares that a charcuterie board is a perfect way to get in your fiber and protein through apples, cheese, nuts, and meat. Another fun summer meal is pork and apple kebabs with a side of caprese salad,featuring Cabot Cheese and NYS apples.
For more information, please click here kellyschoice.org.
Posted at 5:07 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 17:07:25-04
