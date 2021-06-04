Watch
AM Buffalo

Actions

Healthy Summer Eating

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:07 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 17:07:25-04

The weather is nice and summer will be here before we know it! It's finally time to kick off summer with some delicious, yet healthy eats. Kelly Springer shares that a charcuterie board is a perfect way to get in your fiber and protein through apples, cheese, nuts, and meat. Another fun summer meal is pork and apple kebabs with a side of caprese salad,featuring Cabot Cheese and NYS apples.
For more information, please click here kellyschoice.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Super Savings on 7
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong