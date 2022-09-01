Healthy Sleep Habits for Back to School

Watch Now
Soda Kuczkowski shares helpful tips to get your children back on a healthy sleep schedule for the school year. Each child needs are different so she suggests starting a few weeks before the school year begins. Second, create a bedtime routine that includes putting away electronics at least an hour before bedtime and cutting out sugary snacks early. Soda also recommends a setting the correct atmosphere for sleep it should be a cool dark noise free room.Finally, model and encourage good sleep habits.

