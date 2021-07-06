Healthy options available at the Taste of Buffalo

Brianna Barthlowmew, a registered dietician from Independent health joins Mel to talk about the healthy options being offered at the Taste of Buffalo. For the 14th year in a row the Taste of Buffalo is embracing the healthy options program. Brianna says every restaurant is required to offer a healthy option on their menu so that means it has been analyzed by their dietician and meets their guidelines, so they are going to be lower in calories, fat, saturated fat and sodium. Brianna says when they started this 14 years ago, the Taste of Buffalo was one of the first food festivals to offer this option.

The healthy options branded carrying trays are back this year. They are to carry all your healthy options with at the Taste of Buffalo. They are available at the Independent Health Foundation tent for a small two-dollar donation towards their Healthy Options Cooking at Home program. The Healthy Options Cooking at Home program started at the beginning of the pandemic to help families cook healthier on a budget and have an at-home cooking experience in their kitchens with their families.

For a festival guide and information visit tasteofbuffalo.com

