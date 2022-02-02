Healthy habits for heart month and beyond

American Heart Month is observed each February to raise awareness on the importance of a healthy heart. Dr. Luiza Petre, cardiologist, nutrition exporter and professor at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine joined Mel to encourage habits that reduce the risk of heart disease.

Dr. Petre, says the pillars of a strong heart are e. She says she has seen first-hand how lifestyle can affect the heart. Eighty percent of heart disease stems from lifestyle. Heart disease is the number one killer in the United States; it kills one in four Americans.

She does recommend to her patients to keep a close tab on their health and that’s why she recommends the Withings scanwatch. It is her number one smart watch when it comes to heart and fitness monitoring. It has 24/7 ECG blood oxygen, fitness, sleep tracking all in one. It comes with an app called healthmate and you can even take the recorded data and share it with your doctor.

You can also do something about your diet. It is called smart shopping. Dr. Petre, says healthy food doesn’t have to be expensive, for example, go to Save a lot; there are delicious nut and products like almonds, pistachios and Omega 3 trail mix. She says Save a lot is the ultimate healthy solution for healthy eats and grocery essentials. It offers quality ingredients and value to customers for a fraction of the cost compared to other stores.

She also recommends Krill oil. There is a new ground-breaking study that shows krill oil lowers your lipid levels in the blood and that is a marker for heart health. Dr. Petre says krill oil naturally contains super nutrients like omega 3 fatty acids. They are essential for heart and brain health and our body can’t make it. Look for krill oil products powered by Superba Krill.

She recommends to her patients to monitor their food intake and that is what MyFitnessPal app does. It is the number one app for food and nutrition tracking. It understands how your habits impact your health and it comes with a database of 40 million foods, and it is so easy to track it in. You just scan the label, and you can control specific goals like cholesterol, sugar, and fiber intake.

