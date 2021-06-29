Having a pet can benefit your health

Dr. Donna Arnett is joined by her pet Intrepid to talk about the health benefits pet ownership gives humans. Pet ownership reduces stress and loneliness. The American Heart Association is looking for you to send in pictures of you and your pets for Best Friends Friday. For more information, please click here
heart.org/pets.
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 16:34:21-04
