Have you heard of Pilk? Emily & Mercedes give it a try!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Have you heard of "Pilk"? Pepsi is hoping you'll try Pilk and Cookies, which they're calling a "A New 'Dirty Soda' Tradition."

Lifestyle Contributor, Limor Suss was on AM Buffalo to show Emily Lampa how "Pilk" is made and she shared the following recipe:

How to make “The Naughty & Ice” Pilk:

In one glass, you make your milk mixture with a cup of whole milk, 2 tbsp of heavy creamer and 2 tbsp of vanilla creamer.

In another glass, you have about a cup of delicious, ice cold Pepsi.

Now, pour the milk and creamer combination into the Pepsi for that perfect marbled swirl.

According to Limor - this specific recipe of Pilk pairs perfectly with a chocolate chip cookie. Make sure you check out the pictures in the gallery above to see the other Pilk Recipes Limor shared with us.

Pepsi is also giving 25 lucky fans the chance to win cash for their holiday gifts. Limor explains that there is no purchase necessary. Watch the video to find out how you can win!

You can also check out the #PilkandCookies #Sweepstakes rules on YouTube.