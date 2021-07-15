Have a fun-filled adventure on the Whirlpool Jet Boat tours

John Kinney, owner of the Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours says they are excited to introduce the Wally’s and all of us to the Freedom Jet. It is their newest and latest invention on the Niagara River. It is a hybrid. They are going to introduce what it is like to be on the inside seat where it is environmentally controlled, heated, air conditioned, with upholstered seats and then on the outside to where the wet seats are. Whether you want stay dry or experience getting wet you are sure to have a great time on a Whirlpool Jet Boat tour.

The Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours is located at 115 South Water Street in Lewiston

For more information visit whirlpooljet.com

888-438-4444

