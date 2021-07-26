Watch
Happy 8th Birthday Bladen

Posted at 6:11 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 18:11:20-04

Bladen’s grandmother asked us to wish her grandson a very happy 8th birthday. Bladen grandmother Denise says Bladen likes animals, scary movies and superheroes so our own Sherry Burns transformed Bladen into a superhero. Bladen we wish you a very happy 8th birthday and you are our AM Buffalo superhero.

