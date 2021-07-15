Hall of Fame Heals – Music to Remember WNY

Paula D’Amico is back with another adventure. Today she is telling us about 3 For a Cause, a trio of musicians who are connecting the power of music with community. One of those musicians is Robin Grandin. Robin says music is one of the things she can count on and allows her to be her.

The Park Creek Assisted Living Center is one of the places that benefit from Music to Remember WNY. Paula tells us that Robin is her sister and their mom stayed at the Park Creek Assisted Living Center. This is where Music to Remember WNY was born.

When Robin puts on a Music to Remember program, whether it is an hour program or an event she likes to choose uplifting songs. Robin says they love Elvis or any kind of MOTOWN music that they can tap their feet to, dance to or clap to, she hopes she is reaching her audience, whether it is in a coffee house, the VA hospital, or in a healthcare facility of some sort. She says there is no greater gift to her than to feel that connection. She goes on to say it is not me giving a gift to them, it is them giving a gift back to her.

For more information visit musictorememberwny.com

