Guidebook to get you ready for back-to-school

Consumer Expert Trae Bodge talks joins Emily to help you close out the summer right and set the tone for a great Fall transition. She says the main thing she is concerned about is learning loss, virtual learning last year and then a long summer and there is a thing called “summer slide” which is a real thing.

She says to get your kids involved in some Summer educational games before they go back to school. Trae recommends Osmo. Osmo combines hands-on play with interactive game play for a really engaging and fun learning experience. They have their genius starter kid for ages 6-10 and their little genius kit for preschoolers. She says the games engage your kids with social emotional learning, problems solving, math, drawing, reading and it’s lots of fun. You pair it with your tablet or iPaid and get going.\

How do you prepare for the transition from Summer to Fall? Trae says to get your kids on a routine and part of that is making sure you get quality sleep because if they don’t, it can affect their learning, their memory and immunity as well. Trae says for kids who struggle with occasional sleeplessness, melatonin is a really effective ingredient that is pediatrician recommended. She says Natrol is the number one drug-free sleep aide brand in the country, and they have a collection of melatonin-based products for kids. You can find them at your local pharmacy.

Get your kids excited about school with their own personalized lunch box, water bottle, folders and pencils. Trae says we all know Shutterfly for their amazing photo gifts and now they have these personalized back-to-school items which are beautiful, durable and really fun and easy to make.

For more information visit truetrae.com

