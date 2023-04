This weekend was a little chilly and damp, but the gardening bug has bitten a lot of us. Steve Harrison from Lavocats Family Greenhouse and Nursery joined us to talk about planting trees, shrubs and bushes. He tells us now is a great time to get them in in the ground and get them started to get a good hold by summer. He shares some great tips for us.

For more information on Lavocat's Family Greenhoue and Nursery visit lavocatsnursery.com/