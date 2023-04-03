Green Thumb Monday – Digging into houseplant care

Today we are talking house plants. When can we put them outside for a little fresh air? Our friends at Lavocats have the answer.

Emily Lampa spoke with Meredith Preve,retail manager at Lavocats Family Greenhouse and Nursery. She says the way you bring them outside definitely matters and there are some varieties that benefit more than others.

There is a proper way to bring your houseplants outside. Meredith says it’s a similar process the way you bring your annuals, getting them used to the weather and extra sunlight. So, you don’t want to put them out in the blazing sun, you want to work up to it.

Another tip is, just like your annuals, you want to wait until the last frost before you start bringing them outside and usually that is around the third weekend in May around Memorial Day. The same goes for bringing them back in the house in the Fall. You want to bring them in before the first frost.

