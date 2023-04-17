Green Thumb Moment at Lavocat's Family Greenhouse and Nursery

In this week's Green Thumb Moment, Emily talks to Ashley from Lavocat's Family Greenhouse and Nursery about when it is time to start cleaning up your flower beds for the season. Flower beds need to be prepared for the season with mulch and compost to keep the moisture in. You also want to clear your flower beds of debris and dead plants. For more information, please visit lavocatsnursery.com.
