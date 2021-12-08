Great holiday gifts for kids

What are some really good guidelines when it comes to buying gifts for kids? Cassie Slane, says I am a mom, a technology expert, and I work with so many products and I think it is important is to listen to what your kids want but don’t always go for that trendy gift that your kids are going to play with for like five seconds and throw out. She says games are great, books are great, things that they are going to use over and over again are great gifts.

What’s really hot now are family games. Exploding Kittens, which you may have heard of, has a new Minions themed edition of Exploding Kittens. It is played by taking turns drawing cards, trying to stay clear of the exploding minions card; the last player who hasn’t exploded wins. It is for ages 7 and up and is easy to learn, quick to play and fun for the whole family.

Next Liz has some great books. She says the Cooper the Dog books are going to have kids laughing so much they aren’t going to realize they are learning about kindness, pet adoption, friendship and diversity.

Liz says that video games are super-hot right now and gamers are going to freak out over Sonic Colors Ultimate. It is a spin on the beloved 2010 Nintendo Wii platformer, Sonic Colors. It features stunning 4K visuals, a new ‘Rival Rush’ mode, and more, for the ultimate Sonic experience. It has six colorful worlds inside an interstellar amusement park.

The WD Drive for Chromebook is a slim portable drive, and it is a great companion to quickly and easily add extra storage so you can save, organize and share your files and access your content wherever you go with two terabits of storage.

