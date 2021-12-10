Great holiday gifts - Buffalo Cigar Club

If you are looking for gift ideas for the cigar lover in your life you might want to go to Buffalo Cigar Club and they have more than just cigars. From stocking stuffers to something a little bigger and everything in between there are definitely good ideas here.

Joey Eusanio, manager says the best gifts here are the gift sets. He says it is a great way to get cigars and accessories for your cigar lover. Buffalo Cigar Club offers different sets. There is one with just cigars and a cutter, one with cigars with humidors and it’s a great way to all your cigar accessories too.

Joey says starting next week, every week we offer a different discount on different items, cigars, accessories, memberships, gift cards all right up to until Christmas. It’s a great time to buy all your holiday gifts as well as for New Years.

A membership makes a great deal and right now they are running a promotion as well. Joey says it is $99 for an entire year, and you will get 15% off all your cigar purchases as well. It makes a great gift, save money throughout the year as well as getting access to our beautiful clubs. He says it is a great place to have a cigar and a drink and watch football games, hockey games, whatever you are into.

There are three locations in Transit Road in Amherst, Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park and Main Street in downtown Buffalo. Their clubs are located in Amherst and Orchard Park and are attached to their retail stores there.

For more information visit buffalocigarclub.com