Gracious senior living at Presbyterian Village at North Church

Recently Presbyterian Village at North Church as become part of the Beechwood Care continuum. What does that mean? Beechwood offers several levels of senior living. For example, they have three independent living communities, and the Getzville campus offers skilled nursing, a Hospice unit, assisted living and a rehabilitation unit as well. Lisa Lundy, administrator says our residents are so happy to part of the Beechwood continuum because they have priority admission if they need a higher level of care. It takes the stress away from them knowing they are part of the Beechwood continuum already.

Presbyterian Village at North Church is a luxury senior independent living community comprised of three buildings, offering one and two-bedroom apartments. Lisa says we are a hidden gem in Williamsville, tucked away from the traffic and the noise. They are built on a wildlife sanctuary and Lisa says it is so peaceful and tranquil walking our campus, but yet we are just a short walking distance from Williamsville.

Lisa says we realized a lot of our residents are no longer driving and we are offering transportation for grocery shopping, for banking and eventually for medical appointments as well but that’s not the only wonderful thing at our campus. She says we have a guest suite, and the guest suite is for our resident’s families and friends who may be coming in to visit. For a nominal they can rent to a two-bedroom apartment with a full kitchen and enjoy visiting their family right on their campus. Lisa says we also have some community rooms that they can share and invite their friends into and have their bridge clubs come or their writer’s workshops here or simply just play a game of bridge for the day.

Presbyterian Village at North Church offers many activities on their campus. Lisa says they are offering day trips again and going to the Basilica and out many restaurants and enjoying the restaurants of Western New York again.

Lisa says she is excited to says we have received a very generous donation from the Odd Fellow & Rebekah Benefit Fund and we will be breaking ground very soon on a new pavilion for our residents. She says they will be able to enjoy many events outside and we will starting a lot of memories as well for our residents.

Lisa says transitioning from your home to senior independent living is wonderful; we take the stress of owing a home away from you. There is a maintenance staff that maintains your apartment. Lisa says we change out light bulbs, we hang your pictures and outside they maintain the grounds, you don’t have to mow the lawn, you don’t need to shovel anymore and probably the resident’s favorite thing is that if it snows, we clean your car off for you.

Presbyterian Village at North Church has two open houses coming up. They are taking place on March 24th and March 31st from 11am to 6pm

For more information or to make an appointment for the open houses, give them a call at 716-810-7475.