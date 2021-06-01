Got Milk? Celebrating National Milk Day

Michelle Barber, Nutrition Specialist, joins Emily to celebrate National Milk Day. Milk has thirteen essential nutrients and offer key health benefits to your bones, muscles and energy. The American Dairy Association is a sponsor for this summer's Olympics. For more information, please visit: americandairy.com
Posted at 5:45 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 17:45:27-04
