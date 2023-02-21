Goodwill’s initiative: Goodskills Career Builder

There is no doubt that the Goodwill is doing great work here in Buffalo. Arlene Short, manager, outreach and recruitment joined Emily and Mercedes to us to tell us about an initiative that began a little over a year ago to help upskill underserved communities in Buffalo.

Arlene says the organization’s mission is to build communities through workforce development and the motto is a hand up not a handout. She says their retail end has been funding our workforce development since its inception 120 years ago.

The Goodskills Career Builder initiative started a year ago in the city of Buffalo and they were supposed to graduate 85 people and they graduated 100 people. They have now expanded into all of Erie County, Niagara County and Jamestown. Arlene says they have had great success in placing their graduates after they have completed the program.

For more information go to Goodwillwny.org