Good Food to Help Make You Happier

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. Did you know, nutrition plays a major role in mental health? 90% of serotonin (happiness transmitter) is produced in your digestive track. If you do not support your digestive track with a healthy diet and lifestyle, your body cannot produce enough serotonin. This can lead to increased occurrences of depression and anxiety.

Registered Dietitian, Kelly Springer MS, RD, CDN offers three things you can add to you daily diet: Lifeway – Probiotic Bugs, Farm Cheese, and Kefir; DigestLive

