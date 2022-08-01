Goddess Gathering by the Beach

The Goddess Gathering event is taking place at Sole at Woodlawn Beach on Tuesday August 2nd from 6pm to 8pm. It is being hosted by SheCAN! to support SheCAN!’s new scholarship fund. The scholarship fund is to support women in need in our community. Everyone is welcome

Linda Crist, SheCAN! director of operations says for five dollars you can get a swag bag. She says we will be serving some light refreshments and we will have a vendor fair and a basket raffle. There will also be two purposeful mindful workshops that will be taking place at this gathering by the beach.

Liz Punya, workshop presenter says, “There is not really a name for the workshop it’s more of an interactive experience of really helping women come into this like, sacred feminine power within them.” She goes on to say it is helping women come into who they are, tapping into their power, tapping into their beauty, tapping into their grace, seeing what they are made of, seeing what their potential is, what they are capable of, really helping women come back into their self-love, and helping women realize that they can really show up and love in the world around them.

For more information go to TheSheCANNetwork.com

