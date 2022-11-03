GO Car Wash opens West Seneca location

Emily Lampa is in West Seneca for the grand opening of the GO Car Wash. She is joined by Alexis Rodriguez, site organizer on the set-up team. She says they are giving away free car washes starting today for the next five days and it is their very best car wash.

GO Car wash also gets involved with the community. Earlier this morning they gave a check to the local VFW and are presenting a check later to today to some local firefighters.

Kalven Medina, new integration lead says they partnered with One Tree Planted so with every membership sold they will plant a tree.

Alexis says GO Car was just recently acquired Royal Car Wash. You will be able to use your unlimited car washes across the country at any GO Car Wash or Royal Car Wash location.

GO Car Wash will be opening another location in Niagara Falls in December.

For more information go to gocarwash.com/