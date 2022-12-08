Watch Now
Go Car Wash opens 7th location and offers a free car wash

Posted at 1:18 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 13:18:17-05

There’s nothing like the gift of a clean car. Go Car Wash is opening its 7th Western New York location at 2706 Military Road in Niagara Falls and you can get a free car wash today through Monday.

Still looking for holiday gifts for family and friends? Right now, you can get 20% off Go Car Wash gift cards. It’s a perfect gift for a car lover.

Another great gift to give or keep for yourself is the squeaky-clean package. For $9.99 a month, for two months, you can get unlimited car washes.

For more information go to gocarwash.com

