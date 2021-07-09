Getting ready for the kick-off of the Taste of Buffalo

Emily Lampa is at Niagara Square talking with the Taste of Buffalo chair, Amber Hartman. They are setting up for this weekend’s Taste of Buffalo. Amber says Friday is the transformation of Niagara Square and Delaware to Taste of Buffalo. All the tents are coming in, the vendors are coming in, sponsors coming and turning it in to what you will see tomorrow at 11am.

There is a lot that is the same but there are some things that are different. You are still going to see the exciting environment, the sounds, the sights, the smells of the Taste of Buffalo but it is a smaller footprint than in years previous. Amber says they have had to pivot so many times this year with COVID. They are in Niagara Square and a couple of blocks down Delaware. She says you will have all the same great restaurants, food and entertainment that we have come to love.

There is a virtual element to this event. They have chef Darian Bryan and chef Krista VanWagner doing multiple segments throughout the weekend so if you are not down at the event log into the Taste of Buffalo Facebook page and they will have all sorts of virtual culinary events and you can cook along with the chef.

For a festival guide and Taste of Buffalo information visit tasteofbuffalo.com

