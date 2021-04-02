Getting ready for the holidays at the Broadway Market

Mel visited the Broadway Market and it was her first time to see all the wonderful things you can get there from butter lambs, to candy, flowers, to all kinds of foods and non-food items. The Easter bunny is even going to make a stop there today and tomorrow.

Kathy Peterson, Broadway Market spokesperson says today is the busiest day of the year for them and they have everything you need for your Easter dinner at the Broadway Market. She says the Easter Bunny arrives at 12pm today and will be there until 6pm today and will be back tomorrow (Saturday) from 12 – 4pm.

Adam Malczewski, owner of Malczewski’s says they just sold out of their butter lambs. The butter lambs are so popular because it is a holiday tradition and people grew up with them. The tradition started in Poland a long, long time ago and was brought over with the immigrants he says. It has a lot of symbolism. The red ribbon signifies the blood of Christ and the Hallelujah flag is for peace on earth.

Mel talks with Margie from The Famous Horseradish. They have been making fresh horseradish right there at their stand for over 35 years.

Elaine works at Camellia Meats and she has done 38 years at the Broadway Market. Their stand has smoke Polish sausage, ham, pierogi’s, beef stick and all your meat needs and don’t forget to stop and get your bread and delicious treats from Mazurek’s bakery

The Broadway Market is open today until 7pm and Saturday 6am – 5pm.

For more information visit their website Broadwaymarket.org by clicking here

