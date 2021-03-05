Getting ready for spring bike riding

In this week's Fitness Friday, Robbie Raugh gives tips on getting ready for spring biking season. Using a bike trainer stand inside is one of the many ways to get ready for the season. Robbie stressed the importance of making sure you replace your helmet at least every five years. For more information, please visit robbieraugh.com
Posted at 3:49 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 15:49:56-05
