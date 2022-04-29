Getting organized with the help of Organized by JM

We are putting another woman-owned business in the spotlight today. Jessica Moskal is the owner of Organized by JM. Mel visited a home being Organized by JM and today we are seeing the finished work of kitchen that that they worked on.

Mel asked JM about how easy these beautiful cupboards and drawers are to maintain in our everyday life? Jessica says we don’t expect anybody to be perfect, but we really talk to our clients to figure out their lifestyle, talk about what they use all the time, we ask a lot of questions and then we customized the systems to that exactly.

When you look at this pantry, you can see your inventory levels, how much of something you have, when you are running low and you know where everything goes. Jessica says everything is always labeled; we want to make everything very simple, very easy for everybody in the family. She says putting groceries away should be fun at the end of this process, not a tedious task, once you are organized it’s much more exciting.

You can call Organized by JM at 716-493-4097 or email them at info@organizedbyJM.com

You can also follow them on Instagram @OrganizedbyJM