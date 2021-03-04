Getting Fit at Catalyst Fitness

Catalyst Fitness is open for business and following all New York State guidelines for gyms during the pandemic. Mel Camp spoke with Amy Bueme, who talks about the procedures and policies in place at the gyms. Please visit catalystfitnessbuffalo.com for more information on their hours and locations.
Posted at 6:10 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 18:10:40-05
