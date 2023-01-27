Getting back on track with oral health with Dr. Mark Stein

Did you know that your oral health does not just affect that very part of your body, but your overall health? Many studies have found the link between gum disease and heart issues and even dementia. Sadly especially since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, people became even more negligent of going to the dentist. Dr. Mark Stein is a Maxillo Facial surgeon and dental expert. He sees the worst outcomes of bad oral health and he tells us what we can do to get our teeth and gum in order even in the worst case scenario. For more information, please visit new-york-oral-surgery.com.