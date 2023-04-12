Get whiter teeth in just five minutes with Power Swabs

Emily Lampa talked with Annette Figueroa, lifestyle consultant about an easy way to look younger, healthier and feel more confident! If your teeth are yellowing due to coffee, tea, red wine or smoking check out Power Swabs. Annette Figueroa shows us how you can have whiter teeth in just five minutes.

Power Swabs is offering a special deal for AM Buffalo viewers. You will receive 50% off, a free quick stickpen and free shipping.

For more information visit swabs.pw/3GzWDbE [swabs.pw] [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]

