Get that beautiful bright smile with the iSmile whitening system

Posted at 6:37 PM, Dec 13, 2021
Mel went to Dr. Todd Shatkin to get her teeth whitened. Dr. Shatkin says they have their own teeth whitening system called iSmile whitening system that he developed a few years ago. Dr. Todd Shatkin developed it a few years ago and this product has a very neutral PH so there is very little sensitivity afterwards. Mel says the teeth whitening happens in three stages of 15 minutes. You can do it all at once or in increments.

If you would like more information go to drtshatkin.com.

You can also call them at 716-839-1700

