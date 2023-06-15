Get Ready! Rockin' the Down Concert Series is back for another great season!

Another great season of concerts at Batavia Down's starts on Friday, June 23, 2023. Henry Woijtaszek, from Batavia Downs shares the line-up for the upcoming season. The outdoor concert series take place at Batavia Downs on Friday nights. Enoy all these great concerts plus concert tickets receive $10 in free play for the casino. Why not make it even more fun by spending the night or weekend at their beautiful hotel.

Here is your 2023 summer Rockin' the Downs Concert Series line-up.

June 23rd: Almost Queen

June 30th: Get the Led Out

July 7th: Craig Morgan

July 14th: Skid Row

July 21st: The Marshall Tucker Band

July 28th: Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone

August 4th: Don Fedler

August 11th: Mike Delguidice

For more information on all the concerts at Batavia Downs visit bataviaconcerts.com

