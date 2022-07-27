Watch Now
Get pain relief at Western New York Pain Relief and Integrative Wellness Center

Posted at 5:00 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 17:00:28-04

We all know Dr. Christian Milioto from the Western New York Pain Relief and Integrative Wellness Center. He says, “As we age the most important aspect is quality of life. However, pain in our back, muscles and joints make it difficult to enjoy those days. WNY Pain relief offers long-term effective pain relief and healing by those affected by balance issues, stenosis, sciatica and neuropathy.” He goes on to say, “Don’t live with sleepless nights, stiffness, numbness, burning or tingling. Eliminate pain medications, injections and even surgery.”

For more information call WNY Pain Relief at 716-650-PAIN (7246) or go to their website buffalopainrelief.com

