Get grill tips from a champion Pitmaster

Almost everyone can throw a couple burgers or hot dogs on the grill and feed your friends and family on an average summer weekend afternoon, but it’s few and far between who create something truly special on the grill. That’s why we are so thrilled to have champion pit master Chris Lilly here to share a couple unique recipes and a few tricks of the trade.

Chris Lilly is the Pitmaster and 4th generation partner of the world-renowned Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decantur, Alabama. He has 17 world barbecue championships in the meat categories at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue, World Barbecue Cooking contest at Memphis in May and Jack Daniels World Barbecue Championship. He is in the Barbecue Hall of Fame, an author of two books and many more accolades. Check out these great barbecue tips that he has for us.

