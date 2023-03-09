Gearing up with Mario Day at Zulily

Celebrate Mario Day on March 10th in style with the latest selection of Mario Brothers merchandise from Zulily. Whether you are looking for the latest in tshirts, backpacks or toys Zulily has the perfect Mario Brothers selection for you. For more information, please visit zulily.com in their pop culture shop.
Posted at 4:36 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 16:36:15-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.