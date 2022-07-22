Jim Charlier, gardner and author, is here to tell us about the garden walks taking place this weekend and next weekend. There are about 75 gardents participating in the East Side Garden Walk which taking place this weekend. Jim says with what has happened on the East Side in the recent months this should be a great way for people to get out and get to know your neighbors, get to know the neighborhoods and just get out and enjoy beautiful gardens with other gardeners.

Jim says, “The East Side Garden Walk is very different because the East Side is actually probably the larger part of Buffalo so it’s more like a drive from garden to garden because it is pretty spread out or a great bike ride actually, so there are many ways to see the gardens but a car is probably the best bet.” He says there is parking anywhere you go.

You can visit gardens from 10am to 3pm both Saturday and Sunday. Jim says there is going to be a children’s happening garden festival on the Box Avenue gardens. There will be bounce houses, aerial dancers, free food and he says it’s a great event that they hope to make an annual event.

Jim says tonight there are two night-time garden tours, one in KenTon and one in the city of Tonawanda and then they have garden tours over the weekend.

Next weekend is Garden Walk Buffalo which is the largest garden walk in the country. Jim says we are happy to welcome back our Canadians after two years

For more information on the East Side Garden Walk go to Eastsidegardenwalk.com

For information on Garden Walk Buffalo go to gardenwalkbuffalo.com

For more information on all the garden walks happening in the area go to gardensbuffaloniagara