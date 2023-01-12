Fun things happening this winter at the Buffalo Museum of Science

There are so many fun things planned for 2023 at the Buffalo Museum of Science. Mercedes Wilson and Emily Lampa went there to find out more.

Just one of the many fun things to do this January is their “Get a Clue: Challenge Edition.” Amy Biber Collson, Buffalo Museum of Science says this event is one of their science after-hour events for anyone over the age of 21.

All of their events have a theme, and this one is “Get a Clue” and it is a murder mystery. Amy says, “We take a little twist on the Clue board game. Our suspects are scientists with very funny pun names.” She goes on to say, “you and your team of two to ten are going to travel through the museum and you are going to talk to different witnesses stationed throughout three floors of the museum and you are going to guess a person, a place and a weapon and all of the weapons are items from their collection and objects from their collection.”

This is the museum’s tenth anniversary so they are adding challenges. So, for the teams who may not quite get a handle of the game they can get a mini fast pass by doing challenges like a mini scavenger hunt for clues or solve a puzzle to get some clues to get them started and on their way.

This year they are taking more of the emphasis off of the timing so you don’t have to speed through the game. Amy says the game is designed for adults to come in and enjoy the museum so you can have a drink from the cash bar, explore the museum, talk to a witness and finally make your accusation at the end.

The “Get a Clue: Challenge Edition” is taking place on Friday, January 13th from 6:00 – 9:00pm at the Museum of Science. Tickets are $35 per person and Buffalo Museum of Science Members save 10%.

Marissa Wigglesworth President/CEO, Buffalo Museum tells us that on Martin Luther King Day this Monday, January 16th they are offering the Pay What You Wish Day sponsored by Moog. They are inviting people from all over the region to come and explore the museum and enjoy it. This means when you come to the museum on Monday, January 16th and pay what you want to come to the museum. She says that can from zero to what you want to pay for admission.

Another event that is coming up is “Reinventing Reality.” It goes from February 4th through June 18th. Reinventing Reality is one of those events that will teach you the ins and outs of what virtual reality is. Marissa says it will offer a number of really fun immersive virtual reality experiences and even more important than that, the inside of it; what makes virtual reality. For this event they do encourage you to purchase tickets in advance.

For more information go to Sciencebuff.org