Friday Fish Fry at Park Vue Soul Food

This is a mother-daughter owned restaurant and they have been in business for four years. Mercedes and Anaila spoke with the owners Schenita Williams, and Harrita West.

If you are looking for a fish fry on this Good Friday, stop down and enjoy a delicious meal in a family atmosphere. They have haddock and catfish and if you are in the mood for something different their fried ribs are one of their top sellers.

They are open from 3:00 – 10pm today and they are doing fast food with two side orders starting at 2pm. The are located at 34 S Crossman St, Buffalo.

For more information or to place an order online visit parkvuesoulfood.com/