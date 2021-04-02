Freshly made Polish sausage at The Market in the Square

A specialty at The Market in the Square is their Polish sausage. They make the sausage right there in the store. What is the secret to good Polish sausage? Nick Kusmierski, co-owner of The Market in the Square says they use fresh pork trim and mix in the water and some secret spices that they use; make sure it is mixed well and put it in the fresh natural casing. Nick says from start to finish it’s a great process and something they take a lot of pride in.

They go through 20,000 pounds a year around Easter time at their West Seneca location.

The polish sausage is available all year long and you can even special order it if you need to.

Market in the Square has two locations:

940 Union Road in West Seneca

535 Division Street, North Tonawanda

Click here to go to The Market in the Square’s website.

