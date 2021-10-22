Fresh from the farm – The North Tonawanda Farmers Market

Paula D’Amico is in North Tonawanda at the North Tonawanda Farmer's Market. This farmers market has been around for over 100 years. It is located on Payne and East Robinson in North Tonawanda.

Christine Kislack from Tina’s Cheese says it’s awesome, amazing, I love it and we are very lucky. Where else can you go to get all these fresh quality products, reasonably priced, all hardworking people and all local people.

Pam Leaderhouse from Leaderhouse farms says her understanding is the blue hubbard squash was the original squash the pilgrims came over with and people that buy these, that’s they all want is blue hubbard squash and they have told us so many stories of how they break it open. Pam says one grandmother told her they pick out of hat and go to the second story of the house and put it in a bag and drop it out the window.

Donna Braun, City of North Tonawanda Treasurer says 113 years this place has been here. It is all local farmers and local businesses. She says we have some local bakeries with baked goods in here, we actually have some distilleries and wine on Saturdays. The market is there on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7am until 1pm. Donna says Tuesdays are their quieter day; it picks up on Thursday and Saturday, if you’ve down here it is booming.

Donna says on Thursdays and Saturdays they have their SNAP benefit program for anybody who is on SNAP food stamps. You can come and swipe your card and they will give you wooden coins and they can shop fresh produce right here at the market.