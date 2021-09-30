Fresh from the farm – Paula goes to Hanover Market in Silver Creek

Paula D’Amico says this time of year is important for your local farmer. It’s harvest time. It’s a time to share the fruits of their summertime labor and Paula is going to share some of their stories. Today she is going to Hanover Market in Silver Creek, where the grapes are sweet and the pies are even sweeter.

Kaitlin Gage from Kate’s Kitchen says they are in Hanover Center and they are open Saturday and Sunday from 9am until 3pm. This weekend she opened right at nine and there were cars already waiting and by 9:30am she was sold out of cinnamon rolls and bagels Kate says this is her second year. They started last year primarily with their baked goods, Kate’s Kitchen and then decided they wanted to go full scale, so they added produce as well.

Kate says people are just so warm in this area and they want to come in even for the social aspect of shopping local and getting to know where you get your produce from and your baked goods, but really with the weather being so great people have been coming out and showing lots of support, even on Facebook, they are sharing things. She says she is lucky because we have such a good community here.

