Fresh from the farm at the North Tonawanda Farmers Market

The North Tonawanda Farmers Market is one of Western New York’s top markets and it ranks pretty high in the nation too. AM Buffalo's newest member of the team, Noah Maciejewski, takes us to the market where we meet some of the many vendors you will see at the market.

One of those vendors is Senek Farms. This farm has been in the area for 100 years. Jessica Senek is the fourth-generation farmer. She says they started out as mostly fruit and evolved into vegetables.

What are some of the fall favorites that have been a big hit at the market right now that the weather is changing? Jessica says, “Apples. When it gets cold, people go crazy for apples.” Also she says winter squash is also popular and they also has fresh apple cider for you to enjoy.