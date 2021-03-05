Fresh baked goods at The Market in the Square

Mel visits The Market in the Square bakery to see the many different fresh baked products they have to offer. Co-owner Nick Kusmierski discusses the fresh baked bread, rolls and donuts offered daily. Custom made cakes are available through pre-order. For more information, please visitthemarketinthesquare.com:
Posted at 3:00 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 15:00:20-05
