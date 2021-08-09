Freedom Boat Club of Buffalo

Social distancing in the past year has opened an opportunity for Freedom Boat Club. A local franchise here in Buffalo that offers a low barrier for entry to enjoy the water without the expense that comes with boat ownership. With 260+ locations throughout the country, members are joining Freedom in record numbers because it’s so easy to join the club, take the proper safety classes and get out on the water. For more information, please click here freedomboatclub.com
Posted at 3:35 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 15:35:51-04
Social distancing in the past year has opened an opportunity for Freedom Boat Club. A local franchise here in Buffalo that offers a low barrier for entry to enjoy the water without the expense that comes with boat ownership. With 260+ locations throughout the country, members are joining Freedom in record numbers because it’s so easy to join the club, take the proper safety classes and get out on the water. For more information, please click here freedomboatclub.com
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.