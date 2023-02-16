Free training to be a life guard at Buffalo City pools this summer

Mercedes Wilson is with Nekia Kemp, executive director of PAL and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown at the Cazenovia pool. Nekia says they are looking to certify 80 people to be lifeguards so they can open the City pools this summer.

Mayor Brown says it is important to have the pools open this summer. People look forward to going to the pools in the summer and he says unfortunately there is a national lifeguard shortage from COVID and we have been working for more than a year now to recruit lifeguards for the City of Buffalo. The next training session is February 20 – 24th and the mayor says they want young people from 16 to 21 years old to come and sign up and be lifeguards so they can open the pools.

Nekia says this a free course which is a $300 value. Also she tells Mercedes this is a civil service job with at starting pay of $20 an hour. She goes on to say once they get into the City system, they become vested in that system and they are able to come back year after year and work for the City.

Samuel Orsene, supervisor of pools and rinks says the students will demonstrate an active swimmer save. He says this course will teach the lifeguards to save a life and prevent people from drowning as well as teaching them to administer first aid and CPR to swimmers if needed.

