Free Spring Break fun at your local library

Spring Break is just a couple of days away. Do you have any plans? If a stay-cation is what you are doing next week, we have the perfect place you to visit with the kids and it comes with the perfect price….free! Emily Lampa visited the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library.

There are so many things available to you now if you come to the library. Are you interested in astronomy? There is a kit ready for you to pick up and take home to learn more about astronomy.

The library has board games that you can take home. You can sign out up to three board games and keep them for three weeks. Dan Caufield, librarian, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, says you can do holds and reserves and have them sent to your local library.

If you are interested in technology, the Buffalo and Erie County Library has 3D printers, laser printers all of which you can use. They also have people who can show you how to use it. There is even a recording studio at the library that you can use.

The seed library started a year ago at Central and Dan says it is starting to grow through Western New York.

You can even take a sewing class at the library. Dan says every Saturday they have stitch circle where you can learn to knit, crochet and if you are interested, they will even teach you how to use a sewing machine.

For more information visit Buffalolib.org/