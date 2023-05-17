Free asbestos seminar: Mesothelioma and Asbestos Exposure in North Tonawanda

Michael Ponterio, from Lipsitz, Ponterio and Comerford, LLC talked with Mercedes Wilson about a Durez -free seminar they are offering.

Who should attend the seminar? Michael tells Mercedes that they are trying to reach potential victims who may have worked for only a summer or two at the plant during the 1960’s or 1970’s. That was enough exposure to cause this fatal condition for which there is no known cure.

He says, we are trying to reach people born in the late 1950’s, 1960’s, and 1970’s in the neighborhood, especially those who moved away to other cities and states who might have developed mesothelioma today without having the slightest idea of the cause. He’s talking about people who are in their early forties to their early 60’s. They could be living anywhere. Also any Durez employee is welcome to attend.

The seminar is taking place on Wednesday, May 24th at the Knights of Columbus Banquet Hall located at 755 Erie Avenue in North Tonawanda. The seminar will start at 11am and go until 1pm. Michael Ponterio says if you are unable to make the seminar you can call and they will send you the video and the written materials that they have for you or if you know someone who can’t make it you can share it with them

You can RSVP by calling their office at (716) 849-0701 or email them at mea@lipsitzponterio.com