Four Day Holiday Shopping Extravaganza at the Palace Theatre

Posted at 5:18 PM, Nov 10, 2022
That November nip in the air means it’s almost time for Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market’s Holiday Sip & Shop! This extraordinary, four-day holiday shopping extravaganza will take place at the Historic Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave, Lockport NY 14094 from Thursday to Sunday, November 10th-13th.
~Thursday, Nov. 10th, we will be open for Business from 9AM to 9PM. Sip and Shop all day

~Friday, Nov. 11th (Veterans Day), we will be open for Business from 9AM to 9PM. Sip and Shop all day. This will be “Ladies’ & Limo Night” and a Live Band will be playing from 5PM to 10PM.

~Saturday, Nov 12th, we will be open for Business from 9AM to 9PM.  Sip and Shop all day. A Live Band will also be present from 11AM to 3PM. 

~Sunday, Nov 13th, we will be open for Business from 9AM to 2PM.

You Can Purchase Tickets Online at RusticBuffaloDecor.com or at the door the day of the event.

