Fostering Greatness by helping former foster children succeed

Fostering Greatness Inc. is a grassroots organization that assists transitioning foster care youth, young

adults and alumni of color. Leah Daniel, founder explains how they help former young adults that aged out of the foster system with life skills, housing stability,education, and career advancement, personal and professional development, leadership development, and full optimal health management. Young adults who have aged out of the foster care system are among the most underserved and underrepresented populations in our city. Fostering Greatness helps them with resources, skill training, and assistance they need to live a full, sustainable, successful life. For more information on the program or how you can help, please visit fosteringgreatnessinc.org.