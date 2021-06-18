Fossil Fridays at Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve

Phil Stokes, executive director at Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve says this year is their 26th season and they are back to being open seven days a week.

The weather has been nice but if it rains that’s okay because the rain washes the dirt and soil off the fossils making them easier to find.

You can do more than dig fossils at Pen Dixie and Nature Reserve. They also have a nature reserve where you can take nature walks.

If you come today or any Friday this summer, you can dig all the fossils you want for just $7.

Visit penndixie.org for more information.

716-627-4560

